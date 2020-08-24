NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, the FDA wants you to donate plasma to help COVID patients.
The Red Cross said there is a critical shortage of plasma needed to treat those patients.
The plasma expands access to the treatment, making it widely available to severely ill COVID patients.
The Red Cross has put out an emergency call to recovered COVID patients.
The plasma is rich in COVID antibodies, in theory researchers believe it would help the immune system of a severely ill COVID patient more effectively fight off the virus.
Red Cross Medical Director Dr. Baia Lasky said the treatment was in the experimental stage and limited to patients, until Sunday, when President Donald Trump announced the emergency use authorization of the plasma.
“There is still limited data,” said Lasky. “Very early studies that show that it may be effective. It’s still too early to say.”
The Red Cross said it has distributed 30,000 plasma units since April. But with the FDA announcement, it put even more pressure on the supply.
The Red Cross sent out an urgent call for donors.
It is critical that people who have recovered from COVID-19 roll up their sleeves to donate plasma,’ said Lasky.
The Red Cross is currently distributing convalescent plasma faster than donations are coming in, resulting in an emergency shortage of these much-needed products.
Singer/songwriter Stokes Nielsen recovered from COVID-19. He was one of the first people in Middle Tennessee to donate plasma in early April.
“Personally, I must be honest with you, I wish that the announcement had come not after 180,000 Americans dying,” said Nielsen.
Nielsen said people often tell him about the treatment’s success.
“I was at a coffee shop. The barista saw my shirt about convalescent plasma. She said, ‘Did you give?’ I said ‘Yes.’ She said ‘My 81-year-old grandmother survived.’ She credited the plasma for helping her survive,” said Nielsen.
The Red Cross said there is a delay in getting the plasma to some COVID patients, particularly B and AB types of blood.
Click to register to donate convalescent plasma.
