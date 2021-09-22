NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Blood donations are still needed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Hospitals like Vanderbilt University Medical Center are wanting people to donate so they can move forward with necessary procedures.
“We are in dire need of donations,” said Dr. Jennifer Andrews, Director of the Blood Bank at VUMC.
The president of the hospital said not having enough blood impacts their standard of care.
Transfusions are delayed for cancer patients, patients with blood disorders have to be treated with non-standard treatments, and some surgical cases have to be deferred if they’re expected to have high blood loss.
“We actually have empty shelves that are usually packed with red blood cells and another blood product called cryoprecipitate, and we are actually completely out of cryoprecipitate which has never happened to me in more than 10 years of being in the blood banking business,” said Andrews. “This is extremely severe.”
The Red Cross provides 40% of the blood that’s donated to hospitals across the country.
Click to find a blood drive near you.
People can donate whole blood every 56 days or at least eight weeks apart.
