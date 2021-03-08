NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors are recommending that pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They say not getting it and contracting the virus is far riskier.

"Women are three times more likely to be hospitalized and two times more likely to end up in the ICU," said Dr. Cornelia Graves, the Director of Perinatal Services at Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Saint Thomas Midtown offering vaccination clinic for pregnant women NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - St. Thomas Midtown is offering a vaccination clinic exclusively for pregnant women as Phase 1C starts in Nashville on Monday.

Having said that, the vaccine has not been around long enough for clinical trials involving pregnant women and that's why the CDC has a request.

"If you get vaccinated, they want to know. It's called 'V-safe.' It's a cell phone app. You just pull up your cell phone, go onto the CDC website. You can register your name and they they'll probably ask you a series of questions," said Graves.

Participate in the CDC V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker

You don't get paid. You'd be doing it voluntarily in the name of science and helping other families in the future.

"Currently, there's about 1,300 women in the registry but we'd like to have as many people who would like to go in and participate," said Graves.

Ellie Michael is a Saint Thomas employee. She was also pregnant when News4 interviewed her.

"I thought the risk of contracting COVID and potentially becoming really sick was greater than the risk of receiving the vaccine," said Michael.

Pregnant women eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville next week NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Beginning on Monday, pregnant women will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination in Davidson County.

Michael just got her vaccine and said she's now anxious to help.

"That was the biggest thing that I was hoping, as soon as I got vaccinated, that I would have a quick route to be able to enroll myself and be able to contribute to the larger cause," said Michael.