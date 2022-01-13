NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors are warning parents to keep COVID-19 at-home test kits away from children.
There are different kinds of at-home kits, but most have a container filled with reagent solution.
Doctors with the American Association of Poison Control Centers said they have seen an increase in calls after children accidentally get ahold of the test kits. They said while the ingredients vary from product to product, they could be hazardous to anyone.
In fact, AAPCC doctors said while there’s an uptick in children exposing themselves to the chemicals, they have seen the same numbers in adults.
They said because the containers look like eye drops, they can be confused.
The AAPCC said they also get calls from people who put the solution on the swab in the test kit and put that in their nose.
This all stems from data the AAPCC started tracking last month.
“This is a recent thing that we have been tracking,” Dr. Kaitlyn Brown with AAPCC said. “We don’t have a lot of history data on that. Really, it’s been kind of just since December we’ve seen an increase to daily cases being reported to poison control centers.”
“There’s so many different kits,” Dr. Joseph Gigante, a pediatrician at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, said. “Each kit has its own solution and test media. So, with that, some of those probably wouldn’t cause much harm or damage if a child were to accidently drink them. Some of them might.”
To prevent this from happening, doctors recommend parents keep the kits away and out of reach from children.
If anyone does ingest or expose themselves to the solution, call Poison Control at 800-222-1222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.