NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two area pharmacies are staying busy administering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots since their approval last week.

Roman Pharmacy and Lebanon Family Pharmacy are two Middle Tennessee pharmacies giving out the two vaccine brands. Both have been giving the booster shots since Oct. 25 after approval from health leaders.

“It went really smooth. Right now, we are doing walk-ins. We are open 9-6 but we are doing walk-ins up until 5 in the evenings,” said Brittany McCain, certified pharmacy technician at Roman Pharmacy in Goodlettsville. “We did about 28 on Monday so it was insane. Today we’ve done probably about 15.”

If it’s been six months since you got your second Pfizer or Moderna shot or two months since you got your Johnson & Johnson shot, you could be eligible to get your booster shot if you meet certain criteria.

“A lot of the elderly have been coming in and they’ve been really excited to get it over with and get that booster,” said McCain.

Most people who have been fully vaccinated for several months are likely eligible to get their booster shot. If you’re looking for that next shot, it may be tricky to find which vaccine you want.

“We did have a few people say the same thing that they waited in line at the Metro clinic and then when they got there, they said they didn’t have the Moderna one, and then they came here,” said Dr. Hetal Patel of Lebanon Family Pharmacy.

Patel said most of the people are wanting Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots since Pfizer boosters gained FDA approval about a month ago for people older and at risk.

Patel said they have been throwing away unused doses of Moderna since it’s the only COVID vaccine that requires half a normal dose for the booster.

“With those vials, we have a lot of waste at our pharmacy because the way the vials are made,” said Patel. “They have 14 doses, 14 full doses which is the 0.5 ml, and then you can only puncture the vial. The maximum time you can puncture it is 20 times,” said Patel.

Patel said one you begin using a new vial of the Moderna vaccine, it will only remain usable for 12 hours, which is bad for slow days.

Lebanon Family Pharmacy still has plenty of all three vaccines for people needed to be vaccinated or to receive the booster shot.

Click here to find a pharmacy or clinic near you giving the type of vaccine you are wanting.