NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People are putting off going to the doctor or the emergency room for fear of COVID-19.
It’s important to make informed decisions about your health and get the medical care you need, even during a pandemic.
You may think doing a Telehealth visit from the comfort of your home is the best way to get medical care right now. However, some experts said you could be putting yourself at risk.
“At first, they didn’t want to see me at all. They weren’t even seeing patients at all to remove wisdom teeth,” said Brook Basaran, who had her wisdom teeth pulled out back in May.
While she needed to have them taken out. Her concern was going to the dentist not knowing who else would be there, and what they could have.
“It finally felt like it was an emergency to me, so I made the decision to go get it done and get them out,” said Basaran.
It’s the only medical care she’s received since March. Visiting a hospital or doctor’s office, even for a routine checkup, has her nervous she could catch COVID-19.
“We’ve taken extraordinary measures to screen at the door – employees, visitors and patients,” said Dr. John Scott, an internal medicine and pediatrics doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Doctors said too many people who need medical attention aren’t getting it and, depending on the condition, a physical in-person exam could mean the difference between life and death.
“There have certainly been heart attacks that have occurred from people who were desperately trying not to go seek medical care,” said Scott.
If you’re unsure whether you should go to your doctor for a visit or procedure, give your doctor’s office a call. The staff there can help you decide what’s best for you, this also includes keeping your kids’ vaccinations up to date.
