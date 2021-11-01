NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Open enrollment is officially underway for those needing health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, and this year there are more options than ever before.
You will start the enrollment process on the website. As for which option to choose, this is definitely not a one plan fits all situation.
David Frederick used to work as a health care executive.
“I decided to retire early,” said Frederick, who lives in Nashville.
He now works part time at Giftery and has a tendency to shop there too.
“I get a discount on the things I want to buy, so that’s very nice,” said Frederick.
This year, for the first time, he will be purchasing health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and, for the first time this year, there are multiple plans available in every Tennessee county.
“More competition leads to better things for consumers,” said Kevin Walters, Communications Director of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
Consumers now have big and important decisions to make. Waters said now is the time to act.
“Do not put it off until the last minute because it could be complicated,” said Walters.
Walters said think about the medical coverage you will need over the next 12 months.
Make sure your providers are in network and while it may be tempting to go with the plan with the lowest premiums, make sure you consider all the facts.
“Consumers should take into account such potential costs as copays and deductibles. They can sneak up and bite you in the end,” said Walters.
And don’t be afraid to ask questions.
Frederick hopes to travel this year.
“I’ll be looking for something that’s portable that I can have coverage in multiple states,” said Frederick.
It’s why he’s getting help from a Marketplace navigator.
“You provide your information to them. They will actually go out and help you by selecting the top two or three plans for you, and then review those with you and then help you make the choice that’s best for you,” said Frederick.
This new video, released by the state, offers helpful information on open enrollment. If you have questions, call 800-318-2596. To choose a plan or to enroll, click here.
