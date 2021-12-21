NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, displacing the previously dominant Delta variant.
The Omicron variant is accounting for nearly three-quarters of all cases right now. Health experts said what makes Omicron unique is it spreads so quickly.
Tennessee ranked No. 4 in COVID-19 deaths during the first week of December, according to HealthData.gov.
The Tennessee Department of Health website shows there are just over 1,100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, up from 34 the previous day.
The CDC said Omicron is hitting the northwest and southeast parts of the U.S. especially hard.
The White House said it’s prepared for the increase of COVID-19 cases.
President Biden is scheduled to give a speech Tuesday afternoon announcing new actions to protect Americans and help communities and hospitals battle Omicron, building on the plan he announced earlier this month to get people maximum protection ahead of the winter and prepare for rising cases driven by the new variant.
The world is confronting the prospect of a second straight holiday season with COVID-19 as the omicron variant quickly spreads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.