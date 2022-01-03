1st known US death related to omicron variant confirmed in Texas

An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who had health issues, is the first known person to die in the United States from COVID-19 related to the omicron variant, according to officials from the Houston area.

 CNN

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Davidson County’s active COVID-19 cases is now more than double the previous high week reported last January.

Cooper said 5,389 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nashville since Thursday. The weekly test positivity rate is 34.4%, up from last report’s record high of 20.6%, according to Cooper. He said 10,186 new cases were reported over the past week, double the previous high reported in January 2021.

The mayor said 62.6% of Davidson County residents are fully vaccinated, consistent with the national average of 62%.

“Vaccines continue to be highly effective against severe illness if you contract COVID,” Cooper said in a social media post. “If you’ve been waiting, please protect your family’s health by getting vaccinated today.”

Cooper said this wave of COVID-19 is a considerable threat to people who are unvaccinated.

“In the past two weeks, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Nashville has increased roughly 70% to over 240,” Cooper said in a social media post. “Getting the vaccine is the best way of making sure you stay out of the hospital.”

The Community Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike and 350 28th Ave. N. will be open Monday from 12-3 p.m. The sites will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday because of cold weather. COVID-19 testing will also be available Monday from 4-6 p.m. at Gra-Mar Middle Prep, 575 Joyce Lane.

Cooper said the FDA has reduced wait time for booster doses to five months after the primary doses. The FDA also approved boosters for children aged 12-15 on Monday.

 

