NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An up-and-coming country music artist has experienced a debilitating disease and she wants to bring awareness to it in addition to reducing the stigma surrounding it.
Allie Sealey lives in Nashville and has suffered from migraine for more than a decade. She suffers from chronic pain at least 20 times a month.
The pain has pushed her to create a song titled “Not All in Your Head,” which shares her story in hopes to bring about more migraine awareness.
“It’s like my journal to my story with migraine,” said Sealey.
Unfortunately, she said the pain people who suffer from migraines are typically stigmatized.
“I actually hope that it can help other people with other diseases with chronic pain and things because I think so often the stigma is the worse thing for migraines because you don’t look sick,” said Sealey.
According to the World Health Organization, migraines are classified as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses which impacts nearly 40 million Americans.
“I’ve got through a lot of trial and error. I would get my hopes up like maybe I’m going to find something that’s going to work for me, and it becomes a constant roller coaster,” said Sealey.
Recently Sealey began taking Nurtec ODT, an acute treatment of migraine for adults.
“It really wasn’t until I found Nurtec that I found something that worked, and it was something the cut down the use of medications because I’ve been on a lot over the past couple of years,” she said.
Dr. Shilpi Mittal, assistant professor in the department of Neurology at Vanderbilt University, said migraines are very disruptive to people’s daily tasks. She explained how Nurtec works and its effectiveness in its most recent trial.
“The medication attacks the molecules that are responsible for migraine,” said Mittal.
Mittal said around 20% of the patients were pain free up to two days after they took this treatment.
“I’m just really connected to the song because, you know, I’ve lived all of the words and I think other people out there need that voice because there are just now enough migraine voices out there,” said Sealey.
People with migraine should consult with your medical doctor before taking the medication.
