CHAPEL HILL, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is home to 56 state parks and on any given summer day dozens of people hit the trails for some quick exercise.
Whether you’re golfing, hiking or just playing, being outdoors is great exercise.
Tennessee State Parks wants to encourage more people to get outside with a new program.
“Healthy Parks, Healthy Person is a program real simply at getting more people outside,” said Ryan Jenkins, Park Manager at Henry Horton State Park.
The program has been around since 2016, but a newly created app will allow people to log your outdoor time and earn rewards for it.
Jenkins was behind the idea of the app.
“You log into the app, you say you did an activity and you get points,” said Jenkins.
Once you collect enough points, you can cash them in for discounts for free camping, lodging and gift shop items.
“There’s no side effects,” said Jenkins.
Healthy Parks, Healthy Person and the park prescription program is free. There’s no side effects and it’s being used as a health treatment across the globe, not just in Tennessee.
“In the park world, we focus a lot on ‘Let’s get the phones out of people’s hands and out into nature,’” said Jenkins. “What we wanted to do is utilize the phone to help get people out into nature.”
Click to find out more about the Healthy Parks, Healthy Persons program.
