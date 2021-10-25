NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People were able to line up in Nashville for an extra dose of any COVID-19 vaccine, including Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The Tennessee Department of Health and Metro Public Health Department is offering COVID-19 booster shots for certain people over the age of 18.

Some people told News4 they have been counting down the days for the booster shots to become available and came to Metro’s drive-through vaccination clinic at 350 28th Ave. N. on Monday.

“I’d say I’ve been looking forward to this and bothering the people at Meharry for maybe a week or two and I was delighted to hear they were finally coming out,” said Angela Driver.

Anyone age 65 or older can get a booster shot. If you are between the ages of 18 and 64 you can get an additional shot if you live in a long-term care facility, have underlying medical conditions or live/work in a high-risk environment.

“We are both at high risk and so we just wanted to make sure that our vaccinations from before were still effective,” said Tracy Dennis, who went to get a third COVID-19 vaccine with her mom now that the CDC and FDA is allowing all brands to provide a booster shot while approving mixing different vaccines. “We want to be able to get out just a little bit more and enjoy ourselves, so we know this is part of the process.

“We both got Pifzer. Originally my mother got the Moderna and I got the Pfizer, but they said it’s OK if you mix and match.”

Driver also had to mix and match her vaccinations. She wanted a third shot of the Moderna vaccine but the vaccination site she went to didn’t have it.

“I wasn’t willing to wait because you know it’s just too much hassle. I just took what was available,” said Driver.

State health leaders said those who previously got two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine must wait six months before getting a booster shot. If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, you can get your booster shot.

“It’s really exciting. I work in close contact services, so I do facial. I’m super close to people’s faces and they can’t wear a mask, so it’s just an extra layer of protection that makes me feel a lot better about doing my job every day,” said Melissa Robles.