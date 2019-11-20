NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many Americans are taking a closer look at their diet to enhance their overall well-being. This trend is based on the suggestion that an individual’s immune system may be sensitive to certain types of foods.
There are dozens of at-home tests on the market now, claiming they’ll help you discover which foods you should avoid. Companies like EverlyWell say they’ve helped thousands of people feel better.
For about $160, EverlyWell will send you a kit, that requires a finger-prick blood sample. It can be collected in the comfort of your home. The sample is analyzed at a laboratory. Within days, the customer receives an email with an itemized list of foods that EverlyWell suggests are good candidates for an elimination diet.
According an allergist at Vanderbilt Medical Center, the test is “worthless.”
“It’s dangerous too, in some respects, because you get this test result back and it says you have high levels and you start avoiding these foods for no reason,” said Dr. Stokes Peebles, head of the Allergy Department at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Peebles’ main critique is in regard to the specific antibody tested by EverlyWell, Immunoglobulin-G, or IGG. Peebles said it reveals nothing useful at all.
“So IGG means you’ve been exposed to the food sometime in the past. You’ve just been exposed to them, that’s all it means,” he said.
Peebles said anything you’ve eaten in your lifetime would show up on the test and perhaps with higher levels for foods you’ve eaten more recently.
Everlywell, on the other hand, said there’s a separate body of evidence that supports their claims, adding their test is not a diagnosis.
“What the test is intended to do is to narrow down the possibilities to undergo a temporary elimination diet,” said Sheena Batura, Registered Dietitian with Everlywell.
When it comes to an elimination diet, Everlywell suggests removing foods they’ve pinpointed as highly or moderately reactive for 30 days. After that time period, they advise adding each removed food back into your diet, one at a time, while observing any adverse response by your immune system.
Peeples agrees an elimination diet could determine if certain foods cause minor symptoms like acne or fatigue, but he wants to make one thing clear, “there’s no way I can test for that. If you feel like it’s causing a problem, don’t eat it and see if it gets better.”
On the other hand, if you notice more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, abdominal cramping, or hives, Peebles suggests seeing an allergist.
“The difference between someone who has food allergy and someone who doesn’t, is the person with the allergic reaction produces the IGE antibody, that’s involved in the pathogenesis of the allergic reaction,” said Peebles.
