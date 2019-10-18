SPARTA, TN (WSMV) -- A family is wanting answers after they catch their nanny abusing their special needs son.
Kimberly Gregg took care of 11-year-old Vegas Jaramillo for nearly a decade.
“This nurse has been in our home for 9 and a half years, almost ten years. We were like a family, we trusted her. We loved her like family,” said Francisco Jaramillo, Vegas’ father.
Their son depends on around the clock, 24-hour care.
“He’s profoundly developmentally delayed. He’s got brain damaged to 3 parts of his brain, he’s blind...He’s CP, he’s scoliosis, non-verbal. He’s tube fed. He’s got no control of his body.”
Vegas’ parents said they knew something when they noticed his mood started to change.
That’s when they set up the nanny cameras and noticed what they said was neglect.
“He was being handled a little rougher than he should have been, staying in room a lot longer, standing in his stander for 4 and half hours, which max is 2 hours,” said Jaramillo.
One night his parents went to look over the video footage and said they saw Gregg smacking their son in his mouth.
“That’s when we caught her smacking her in the face all because he was hollering out in pain and it was disrupting her movie, said Tara Ragg, Vegas’ mother.
His parents don’t believe this was the first time.
“It’s like in your mind how else can you think about it? This can’t always just be the one incident. We’re kind of wondering now how long it went on,” said Ragg.
“I don’t care if she goes to jail. I don’t care if she works again in any medical field. You do not lay your hands on a child who can’t defend themselves, on any child,” said Jaramillo.
Vegas’ mother has since had to quit her job to provide full time care for him.
The family told News4 the nursing company, Quality Private Duty Care, terminated her.
News4 reached out multiple times to speak them, they have not returned our calls.
The Sparta Police Department said they have passed the case along to child protective services and the DA in Cookeville and are investigating.
