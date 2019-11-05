NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When it comes to the health industry, it seems there’s a new trend every week, promising more energy and better recovery for the body.
One procedure growing in popularity now, was once reserved for a hospital room, but now people are using it for wellness. It’s IV Therapy. And a quick Google search in the Nashville area will show you dozens of local businesses that offer the treatment.
A local business in Music Row, called Vida-Flow, allowed News4 to visit its office for some explanations about what the therapy is, and what it can be used for. While Vida-Flow offers a number of vitamin additives depending on your perceived wellness needs, they suggest IV Therapy is used primarily to treat fatigue brought on by dehydration.
“You get dehydration from mowing the lawn, power athletes, regular athletes, those who travel a lot, to the stay at home mom that’s working really hard,” said Adam Wills, from Vida-Flow Nashville.
Vida-Flow uses the same liquid solution that’s used in hospital emergency rooms, a 0.9% Sodium Chloride solution. They also have a staff of registered nurses administering the IV’s. And they have a steady stream of customers that swear by the process and come in for a weekly IV boost.
Derrick Billips, a personal trainer and local entrepreneur, makes IV Therapy part of his scheduled wellness routine.
“I’m living a busy crazy lifestyle. I get this done weekly.”
On this day, Derrick chose to have a vitamin boost added to his IV bag.
“It’s B-Complex, B-12 and also Zinc, I use this bag for energy,” he said. “It’s just this refreshing feeling, it feels like your body is being replenished.”
The treatment has its skeptics, some of them work in the medical community, like Dr. Alli Bollinger, the Chief of Emergency Medicine at Saint Thomas Midtown.
“I think there is a place. I think there are uses for this type of treatment, but I think it’s a potentially narrower set of uses than sometimes they’re claimed,” she said. “There may be some reality that if you get IV fluids, you may feel better a little bit faster, but that’s not to say you couldn’t do it on your own just by orally rehydrating yourself.”
Bollinger suggests the best way to replenish liquids is still the good old-fashioned way - by drinking them - unless an individual is dealing with an illness.
“For instance, if you had a (stomach) illness and you had profound vomiting and you couldn’t keep anything down, that would be a time IV rehydration makes sense,” she said. “These places are not intended to be diagnostic places, so if you’re really ill, an emergency department might be your best bet.”
When asked about vitamins being fed directly into the bloodstream, Bollinger said the benefits probably fall short of what they’re advertised to do.
“The reality is, the vast majority of patients don’t need to be replenished with vitamins. So, unless you’re profoundly malnourished and you have some kind of very severe chronic illness, we typically don’t give patients vitamins, even in the ER setting,” she said.
