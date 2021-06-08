NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More children are getting out of the house and enjoying their summer vacation.
Doctors are urging parents to make sure their children are doing so safely by wearing helmets.
Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt said its already seeing a lot of head injuries.
“We actually see very serious injuries twice a week. We’re seeing those numbers go up,” said Dr. Jeffrey Upperman, surgeon and chief at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
News4 spoke with Sarah Morrow and daughter Brooklyn Sutton about being airlifted to the hospital after an ATV accident on Memorial Day.
“I was trying to turn to the trail even though I passed going 40 mph and it flipped five times,” said Sutton.
Sutton was flown from her West Tennessee home to the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
“It was a lot more than just a little cut on her head,” said Morrow. “Instantly, just fear and panic. Not knowing is absolutely terrifying as a mother.”
Sutton suffered bruises, road rash, and a concussion.
“Your brain doesn’t heal like her scraped knees,” said Morrow. “It’s been hard on her, you know, watching her sisters and everybody else go to softball practice, go swimming, running and playing outside.”
Sutton said she has no plans to get back on an ATV.
Morrow said she wants other parents to encourage their kids to always wear a helmet.
“I tell the kids, you know, it may not be cool, but your life is worth more than looking cool,” said Morrow.
Health officials said wearing a helmet can reduce head injuries by 85%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.