NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Between May and September each year, doctors in Middle Tennessee see the most cases of heat-related illnesses.
The Center for Disease Control estimates 600 deaths each year related to heat illness.
Dr. Tyler Barrett, Medical Director of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Emergency Department, said there are two types of illness to be aware.
The first symptoms are known as heat exhaustion, which usually starts with a sudden feeling of being tired, nauseous or having cramps.
If you’re feeling any of those things, Barrett said get out of the heat and find a place to cool down.
Those initial symptoms can lead to heat stroke, which is more serious.
This is when a person begins feeling disoriented and experiences a loss of coordination.
In these circumstances, call 911 immediately.
“You don’t want to wait until someone starts feeling confused and altered because we know heat stroke can be life threatening,” said Barrett.
He said the best ways to avoid heat-related illness is by limiting your time outside during the hottest hours of the day and stay hydrated, not just with water, but with fluids containing electrolytes to replace lost sodium.
“Be smart. When it’s really hot and humid like this, limit the time you’re outside,” said Barrett.
