NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee police department's Facebook post spread wide concern about flushing drugs, and the potential for "meth gators."

In that post, the Loretto Police Department seemed to be adding humor to their reminder about properly disposing prescription drugs, but it's since been widely reported as a serious warning about animals at risk for addiction.

"Having an affect on any type of gator or wildlife, as far as our deer or ducks, is really not feasible," Metro Water's Sonia Allman said.

She explained we've only been aware pharmaceuticals can contaminate our water for the past few years.

"When you flush those pharmaceuticals down a toilet, that then can get into the system and is one of those things that we're really watching,” Allman said.

With the newest technology, the largest amount of pharmaceuticals detectable in our water is one part per trillion. That's a measurement so tiny, it's the equivalent to one second in 32,000 years.

For perspective, 168 million gallons of sewage a day are filtered in Nashville.

"The amount of meth or any other type of drug or pharmaceutical that would have to be put into a toilet to have any kind of adverse affect is enormous," Allman explained.

According to Allman, research is still being done to determine if those tiny amounts are harmful to us, or animals, and how they can be treated.

This is why you see repeated reminders to not to flush medication, which is the message she says people should be taking away from the Loretto Police Department's post.

"We're ahead of the game and there's really not anything to be concerned about as far as the hype that this post has gotten," she said. "Putting some humor to things that are fact is a good way to get attention."

There are drug take-back boxes at every police precinct in Nashville.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Rebecca Cardenas is a Murrow-award winning journalist who joined News4 as a reporter in September 2017. She currently covers the court systems in Middle Tennessee.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.