NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth was critical of elected officials making decision about reopening schools without following health data.

Hildreth made the statements during Mayor John Cooper's coronavirus press briefing on Thursday morning.

He used an analogy that you contact experts, such as a dentist if your teeth were hurting or a roofer is you had a leak, to make qualified decisions.

"With all due respect, some of our elected leaders who are pushing open schools the hardest are the least qualified to know if it's safe to do so, and they're refusing to listen to the public health experts who spent our whole lives and careers studying these things," said Hildreth.

Hildreth noted it's a stressful time for parents for sending their students back to school. With schools just opening, there have been numerous reports of positive tests inside school buildings, forcing students to quarantine.

"I realize these are very stressful times for parents of school-aged children, and it is well understood the emotional and social well-being of children is probably best served by them being in school," said Hildreth. "On the other hand, it is now beyond dispute that children can be infected, will be infected, some of them will get sick and unfortunately, as we know, some of them will also die."

Hildreth also noted that study from pandemics show that victims suffer long-term effects even after healing from the pandemic. Hildreth said it is not sure if this would happen with children, but it can be assumed based on previous studies.

"My advice to you while making the difficult, stressful decisions about whether to have your children in schools, please listen to those who have spent their entire lives and careers study and determing whether it would be safe to do so."

Hildreth spoke of new research from Florida that shows to COVID-19 is airborne and can live in the air, even when passed through filters and UV light.

"Six feet social distancing is not adequate to prevent transmission of the virus, especially inside when the ventilation is poor and not adequate to move the air along," Hildreth said. "The evidence is overwhelming about the importance of wearing a mask.

"I can't emphasize enough how important it is for masks to be worn by all of us, because if we don't do that, the virus is going to continue to grow."

Hildreth is a renowned researching in HIV/AIDS science. He also has a background in the study of virulent diseases and the human immune system, according to Meharry's web site.

