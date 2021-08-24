NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and four television stations have partnered to host a town hall to answer your questions about vaccine safety, side effects and how to talk to family and friends about the COVID-19.
The town hall – Controlling COVID – Ask the Experts – will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m.
COVID cases are climbing back up and the Delta variant is sending hundreds to the hospital, including children.
Doctors said the best way to spread – and save lives – is to get vaccinated. But that’s not happening. Just 40% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.
With so much misinformation out there, it’s hard to know what’s true and what’s not. Now there is a chance to ask the experts.
Send your questions to comments@wsmv.com and tune in to Controlling COVID – Ask the Experts at 4 p.m. on News4, WSMV.com and the News4 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.