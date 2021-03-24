NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Maury, Rutherford, Montgomery, and Williamson counties are now booking appointments for individuals aged 16 and older who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The City of Columbia posted on social media on Wednesday morning of the change in phase in Maury County.

The Rutherford County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment. Visit the state’s website and click the “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” to start your registration. If you need help scheduling your vaccination in Rutherford County, call the Rutherford County COVID-19 Call Center at 615-898-7997.

“We’re excited to announce the expanded eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older,” said Rutherford County Health Director LaShan Dixon in a news release. “The more people in Rutherford County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Health announced Monday that all counties would move to this stage by April 5.

Gov. Bill Lee took to Twitter on Monday to the announcement that by April 5, every Tennessean age 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine. Lee added that some counties will start this phase in the upcoming days.

"The federal government has asked us to make access available by May 1 and Tennessee will beat that deadline," Lee said.

Gov. Lee: Every Tennessean 16+ to be eligible for COVID vaccine by April 5 The governor announced that Tennessee is moving into a new phase in the state's COVID-19 response, which means two new groups are eligible for the vaccine.

Maury Regional Health vaccination clinics have openings beginning Friday for those ages. Those age 16 and 17 must have a parent present to sign consent forms.

According to the Maury Regional website, those under 18 will only be able to be given the Pfizer vaccine. The same rule applies for Montgomery County, as Moderna is not approved for those under 18-years-old.

The Department of Health said last weekend that each of the 89 counties it oversees could determine who is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Cannon, Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Van Buren and White counties are currently vaccinating anyone in Phases 1, 2 and 3 and age 55 and over, according to the state’s website.

Tennesseans aged 55 and older and those in Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan are eligible for vaccinations as of March 18.

Phase 2 includes those who work in settings that have experienced high number of COVID-19 infection clusters, and whose work is critical to continuing vital state operations. Those groups include:

Child welfare and adult protective services agency workers with direct public exposure

Commercial food manufacturing workers

Commercial agriculture workers involved in production and safety of food supplies and commodities

Corrections system workers not previously covered under Phase 1a1

Public transit drivers and maintenance personnel

People working in other transportation, public infrastructure, telecommunications and utility industries

Phase 3 includes those in congregate living, grocery workers, corrections residents and staff of overnight camps.

Click to determine your vaccination phase.