NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said it should be a matter of days when the COVID-19 vaccine arrives in the state.

Lee made the announcement on Friday afternoon after touring the state health lab in East Nashville.

Lee expects the state to have more than 55,000 does of the Pfizer vaccine by midweek and 100,000 more of the Moderna vaccine to follow the following week. Both vaccines are still awaiting FDA approval as of Friday night.

The governor said the state is prepared to start distributing it as soon as it arrives.

Phase One of the vaccine distribution will be dedicated to healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients. Phase Two will begin to trickle into the long-term healthcare facility population.

“We believe we will have the vaccine in a very few days,” Lee said. “We’re very pleased and proud of the fact the CDC has recognized Tennessee’s vaccine distribution plan as one of the very best in the country. We believe we are prepared to distribute the vaccine when it’s made available to us.”

“We’re anticipating getting the vaccine by midweek and we’re very excited about that and working with our partners to be sure that allocations are going to arrive and be administered successfully,” Deputy State Epidemiologist John Dunn said. “The initial set of vaccinations will come from Pfizer to the facilities lined up to receive, and those are primarily medical facilities across the state to vaccinate the front line healthcare workers who are taking care of COVID patients.”

The governor’s announcement Friday came after the Department of Health announced nearly 7,300 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths in the past 24 hours.

“Our case counts are higher than they have been since COVID came to Tennessee,” Lee said. “Tennesseans need to take this incredibly serious right now because we have an incredibly serious situation on our hands.”

The governor attended the rollout for Operation Warp Speed earlier this week at the White House with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top health officials. He believes the vaccine will be safe to take.

“I really believe this is a safe and effective vaccine,” Lee said. “I believe that the process, and I’ve heard the process described by the experts in the field, I think it was the right process. I think it was a safe process. It was the same process as has been done many times in this country to develop a vaccine. The safety protocols were not cut short, so I think we have a very safe and effective vaccine available to Tennesseans.”

The governor said he would take the vaccine when it’s available to his sector.

“I’ve said before and continue to say that when the vaccine is available to the folks in my populations sector, then, yes, I think the vaccine is safe and I would take it,” Lee said.