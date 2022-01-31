NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kroger stores throughout Middle Tennessee will be providing non-surgical N95 masks for free as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Kroger said the masks are available now in most area stores and all should have them by Tuesday. Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every person/customer while supplies last.
“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” Sonya Hostetler, president of the Kroger Nashville division, said in a news release. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”
Here’s what customers should know:
- Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every person/customer.
- In every area Kroger store while supplies last, look for the branded display or ask an associate for assistance.
- Click to learn about the importance of masking.
- To learn how to properly put on and remove the non-surgical N95 mask, click here and here.
“As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Kroger Health is incredibly proud to be part of the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history and continue our partnership with the Biden Administration and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reduce the spread of the aggressive Omicron variant in the communities we serve,” Kroger Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Watkins said in a news release. “Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free non-surgical N95 masks and make an appointment today to get vaccinated or boosted.”
