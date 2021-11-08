NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You may be loving the early sunsets or missing those longer days that come with daylight-saving time, but does the time change really have any benefits for our day-to-day life?
With daylight-saving time coming to an end this past weekend, that question arises once again: Why do we even have to go back to standard time? Why can’t we just stay with daylight-saving time?
Here are some of the pros and cons of daylight-saving time.
One of the big pros is obviously that we’re going to have longer days, now that means we have more time to spend outside. That extra hour of daylight means we can get more exercise. It also means that we have more time to go shopping, go out to restaurants so that can boost tourism profits throughout the entire country.
Nowadays, daylight-saving time does not save as much energy as we may thing. Sure, 100 years ago, less use of light meant less energy being used, but today with modern technology, televisions, computers and air conditioners consistently running in the summer, those use more electricity, so the amount of energy saved from daylight-saving time has pretty much become negligible at this point.
Another pro of daylight-saving time is that the amount of light that we see does make it safer, so it does improve road safety by reducing accidents and injuries on the roadways.
More daylight also means a drop in the crime rate, especially in the spring.
However, daylight-saving time, the back and forth between that and standard time, can actually make us sick and less productive. The start of daylight-saving time causes lack of sleep. It can increase workplace injuries. Decreased productivity can actually increase the risk of heart attack as well when daylight-saving time begins.
Then once we go back to standard time that early evening darkness can be linked to seasonal depression.
