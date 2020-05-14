'in-person' Williamson County Fair canceled for this year

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Fair Board has decided to cancel the in-person fair for this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and guidelines related to large group gatherings, the Board has faced the 'pit in the bottom of my stomach' decision to not produce a live, on-the-grounds fair this year," the board said in a statement on Thursday.
However, the board and its volunteers are working to "produce a community-centric, agriculture focused "9 Days of Fun" virtually." The "virtual fair" will run from Aug. 7 to 15.
"Together, we are looking forward to what 2020 'sign of the times' fair will look like for our community during this pandemic. We will look back with pride, knowing that though this year will be different.....it will be the same," the statement said.
Anyone with any suggestions is encouraged to email entertainment@williamsoncountyfair.org. If your idea is selected, you could win a family four pack with limited ride access for 2021.
"The 2020 Fair will be the same because it will be produced by the same local community volunteers, working in ways we've never known. For the next few weeks, we will be envisioning a 2020 fair that will bring to you the same opportunities contained in our vision - to be an agricultural focused fair, united by community, providing education, excellence and entertainment," the statement said.
