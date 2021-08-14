NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several Middle Tennessee hospitals – including Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin – have been hit hard with the uptick of COVID-19 patients.

Health professionals said the hospital bed shortage not only impacts COVID patients but also anyone needing emergency care.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center said on Friday there were no beds available at the Adult Hospital because of the surge in COVID cases.

Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency room physician that works in Lawrence County and in Nashville, talked about the strained the virus has placed on the healthcare system.

“So, the hospital being full, and the emergency department being stretched beyond capacity limits, care for everybody, and that’s what’s so dangerous about this situation,” said Green.

Around the United States we are seeing some of the worst numbers in the battle against COVID-19. Many hospitals are reporting it doesn’t have enough staffed beds whether you have COVID-19 or not.

Green posted on Twitter early Saturday morning that area hospitals have no beds available.

Here’s # of ICU beds:Maury Regional 0HCA Tristar 0 St Thomas 0 Vandy 0NAMC in Florence, AL 0Huntsville 0Williamson County 0Erlanger in Chattanooga 0Jackson TN 0 There is no where to put sick patients in Middle TN. #hospitalsarefull #noroom https://t.co/hxFOscCfwl — Dr. #GetVaccinated Green MD (@KGreenMD) August 14, 2021

“Last night I had difficulty transferring a sick patient that my hospital didn’t have the capability to care for because there were just no beds in the Middle Tennessee region,” said Green.

Green has been working night shifts at the Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Lawrenceburg, about 90 minutes south of Nashville.

“We called every hospital close by to us and they were full so then we reached out further to the surrounding Nashville area and found out that every hospital in the Saint Thomas system, Vanderbilt system and the TriStar HCA system were all full to capacity, ICU wise, as well,” said Green.

Green said on social media Saturday night she was finding a similar problem finding a bed for a critically ill COVID patient.

Here we go again. Different day, different critically ill covid + pt that my hospital doesn’t have capacity to care for. First try for transfer has struck out. Maury Regional is full. #hospitalsarefull #noroom #sos #GetVaccinatedNow #Tennessee https://t.co/2DDwbf9lJ6 — Dr. #GetVaccinated Green MD (@KGreenMD) August 15, 2021

Green has a warning message for all Tennesseans before it’s too late.

“What we need from the public is we need them to wear their masks, even if they’re vaccinated,” said Green. “We need them to stay home at this point and we need everyone who isn’t vaccinated to go ahead and get that protection.”

The latest numbers across the state show only 9% of ICU beds are available in the state. However, some hospitals, even if they have beds available, are struggling to find nurses to staff them.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 40.2% of Tennesseans are now fully vaccinated and 46.7% have received at least one dose.