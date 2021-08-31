NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Presidents, CEOs and directors of children’s hospitals from around the country just published a letter about kids and COVID-19.
Dr. Meg Rush, President of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, is among the people who signed the letter.
COVID numbers among kids are high. Staffing at hospitals is low and the beds at Vanderbilt are full.
“We’ve been full all summer and all our units are full, and we occasionally have to do some adjusting of how and where we put patients and how we queue our patients,” said Rush.
It’s why Rush was among the 68 doctors across the county who recently signed the letter telling people to social distance, mask, hand wash and vaccinate.
“I think there’s a thought that children aren’t really impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I think what we are seeing with this fourth surge, not just here in Nashville, but nationally, is that children are very much a part of the pandemic,” said Rush.
When it comes to keeping children safe, those doctors said, it’s on the adults.
Rush said in July they were seeing two to four children a month hospitalized at Vanderbilt with COVID-19. Over the last four day, the hospital has had more than 20.
