NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s always a good idea to do what you can to stay healthy during cold and flu season, especially in the midst of a pandemic.
More than ever doctors said adopting a healthy lifestyle is a natural way to boost your immune system.
“The most important thing is to maintain your own health as much as you can, and whether you’ve got medical conditions that need treatment, make sure that you’re taking your medicines as prescribed by your doctor, make sure that you’re eating well, make sure, above all, that you’re getting plenty of rest,” said Dr. Donald Ford of the Cleveland Clinic.
Ford said good sleep habits will benefit your immune system. People who don’t get enough sleep are often more likely to get sick. He said adults should get seven to eight hours of sleep every night.
Reducing stress can help boost your immunity as well because stress weakens the immune system.
If you’re wondering about vitamins and supplements, the jury is still out.
According to Ford, there aren’t any great scientific studies that demonstrate a benefit when it comes to vitamins and immune system.
Healthy nutrition is a different story.
“What we put into our bodies is essential for good health,” said Ford. “And living well, eating well, eating things that are rich in vitamins and minerals is really critical to good health in the long run.”
Ford reminds us that it’s best to prevent illness in the first place, so your body doesn’t ever need to fight it off.
Washing your hands is always important, and with COVID-19 in the mix, you can add wearing a mask and keeping our distance from others will help keep you healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.