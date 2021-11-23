NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The influenza season is back and health professionals are concerned it could be much worse than last year.
As holiday travel and family festivities begin, doctors are asking people to be cautious and aware.
“We do have two viruses we need to keep on our radar screens this holiday season, SARSCov2 and influenza,” Dr. Davis Aronoff, Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.
The hospital is already seeing more patients with influenza.
“Just to say we’re starting to see an uptick in flu diagnosis in our medical system. It’s always hard to predict whether a flu season will be relatively mile or relatively bad,” Aronoff said. “We need to be concerned that this year for flu season could be worse than last year. All the things that we did to limit the spread of COVID-19 last year really paid off when it came to influenza. Our flu season was very mild.”
“We’re seeing a lot more flu a lot sooner, and obviously that causes some concern,” Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of Metro’s Covid-19 Task Force said.
The uptick in the flu cases comes as COVID numbers are much lower, but doctors are still cautious.
“We’re at a sustainable place but here’s the thing, numbers are going up, people are starting to get infected as we start doing the holidays and people getting together, especially with unvaccinated friends and family,” Jahangir said.
Doctors said a typical flu season can translate to thousands of people in the hospital with the flu.
Doctors said limiting the spread of the contagious respiratory disease; the flu includes people getting their shot and keeping up those precautions that people have been taking during the pandemic.
“I think what is key is the flu shots out there. It’s been out there for a few months now. The best way to protect yourself is that and all the stuff we have been talking about for two years now,” Jahangir said.
“Also doing things like wearing masks, socially distancing, avoiding crowds – all of the things we did to prevent COVID-19,” Aronoff said. “It’s safe to get both a COVID vaccine and a flu shot, heading into the holidays, getting ready to gather, vaccines can really maximize safety.”
If people have some symptoms and aren’t sure whether or not they feel fine, doctors have this advice.
“I really would urge people to get tested for COVID-19 and influenza if they’re suffering from symptoms, and to limit gathering with other people and limit traveling,” Aronoff said.
“If you’re not feeling great, the flu swabs are easy to get. The great thing about the flu is that if you catch it early enough or if you get diagnosed early enough, you can take medication that can really minimize the impact of the flu,” Jahangir said.
Doctors are hopeful they can keep the flu season from getting out of hand this year.
