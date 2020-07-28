NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health experts said they are seeing less cases of kids being left in hot cars nationally, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt said they have not seen any hot car-related cases this summer, and they’re hoping it stays that way.
“Certainly, as the country is starting to reopen, people are going and venturing out more. We’re anticipating more of that sort of deaths,” said Richard Carozza, a pediatric resident at the children’s hospital.
Last summer Tennessee ranked as one of the top states for child deaths in hot cars.
Carozza said there are still risks out there.
“I always say you can always run into someone in the grocery store, you always have to get a few extra things, and two minutes turns into 20,” said Carozza. “It can be really dangerous because the temperature in a car goes up 20 degrees even in just 10 minutes. There is really no safe way to have a kid in the car without you present.”
Medical experts recommend parents give their child their phone when leaving the house. Most people always have their phone on them, so you’re likely to remember both the phone and baby in the back seat.
