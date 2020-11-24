Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the state is expecting to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December.

Piercey made the announcement during Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s weekly COVID-19 press conference.

The commissioner said the first people to get the vaccine with include front line healthcare workers and first responders.

Piercey said they expect to get the Pfizer vaccine first followed by the Moderna vaccine a week later.

Piercey said she expects widespread availability of the vaccine in late spring/early summer. She said the state will be receiving around 80,000 doses of the vaccine at first.

 
 
 

