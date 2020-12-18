NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As healthcare workers get the COVID-19 vaccine, the question is who will be next?

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has said he thinks teachers are a high priority.

“Some feel the vaccination hasn’t been around long enough to be fully vetted and tested,” Bethany Bowman of Professional Educators of Tennessee said.

The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine are going to healthcare workers.

Lee took questions from the media at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday.

“Having those discussions every day about what those next priorities look like and teachers certainly should be considered strongly for a high priority for vaccination,” the governor said.

“I don’t think teachers are quite the priority as a healthcare worker,” Bowman said. “I think that healthcare workers are the number one priority, there’s no doubt about it. However, I do think (teachers) are a close second.”

Earlier this week the Professional Educators of Tennessee sent out survey results about the vaccine.

The survey showed 33% of educators responded they would volunteer to take the vaccine, 48% said they would not volunteer and 19% were undecided.

“I personally would take the vaccine, but I understand their hesitation. They just want to make sure it’s safe,” Bowman said.

The state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee said teachers are in the second phase of people to receive the vaccination. Tennessee is still in Part One of the first phase.