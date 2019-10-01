NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 asked Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee about one of the big health worries in the country – vaping.

A couple of cities and states have banned the devices.

Lee was asked if that’s something he would consider for the Volunteer State.

The governor said they are monitoring the situation, but it’s part of a larger issue.

“We are a state that has a high usage rate of tobacco, which contributes to low health, so we need to look at ways to encourage people to move away from those products, including vaping,” said Lee.

Lee said the issue is new and he needs to see more data on the overall impact first and would not commit either way to a ban.

