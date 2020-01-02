NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many are picking their New Year’s Resolutions to find goals for 2020, like to be more active, eat better with a new diet and more. Some are choosing to cut out alcohol during "Dry January.”
Choosing to say no to going into liquor stores or bars for a month and giving up alcohol for a month can be great for health. Doctors said even for a month, it’s still a big lifestyle choice.
NBC News found in a report from YouGov that one in five Americans did Dry January in 2019.
"At that time, I think I was drinking fairly frequently, and I actually did feel pretty good for doing it. I was getting more sleep, exercising more and feeling better," said Ryan Hegarty, recalling his time giving up alcohol.
Doctors said giving up the drink can come with its benefits like weight loss.
"It is equivalent to saying I’m not going to have sugar or I’m going to watch my diet," said Dr. Peter R. Martin at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Some people will even see perks like lower blood pressure, reducing acid reflux and better sleep.
Many health experts around Nashville encourage trying to give alcohol up and plenty agree to try.
"So maybe just letting your system just work itself out is probably a good idea," said Kathleen Karins.
Martin, who treats people with addiction, said people should still talk to their doctor so they don't find themselves in withdrawal.
For those who decide to drink again, you might see a lower tolerance afterward.
"It’s almost if the brain remembers what they were doing," said Martin. "If you change something for a month and go back to the way you were before. I’m sure it’s necessarily a good idea."
Still many are jumping on board to try it, even restaurants offering mocktails and hotels like Hilton in Nashville and nationally, offering their own zero alcohol menus.
Martin told News4, many would see the benefits after giving up something like alcohol for a much longer term than a month. Anyone looking for real treatment giving up alcohol should seek a doctor.
