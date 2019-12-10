NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The flu virus is starting to appear in Middle Tennessee.
Cheatham County Schools was closed on Tuesday and again on Wednesday because of illness.
The Metro Health Department said we’re on track with flu cases for this time of the year. Health department officials said once mid-December arrives, they begin to see an increase in flu cases. The cases are split evenly between children and adults.
The flu spreads through water droplets, so it’s important to cover your mouth and nose. If you are showing any signs of illness, health officials said it’s best to stay indoors.
“If you are running a fever over 100 and you’re coughing and sneezing, don’t go to work, don’t go to the mall, don’t go to that busy restaurant because you’re just going to get other people sick,” said Rachel Franklin, Communicable Disease Director for Metro Public Health Department.
There is still time to get flu shots, especially if you live in Davidson County. Flu shots are free at all health departments.
Officials are stressing for people to wash their hands. They recommend washing for 30 seconds with hot water and soap, and make sure your hands are completely dry.
Research has also found humidity is one of the most important factors in how long the virus is able to survive, and it’s one of the most important things you can control to reduce the spread of the virus.
In one study, at low relative humidity levels, five times more virus remained in the air an hour after a cough compared to a high humidity. In the winter, humidity naturally decreases, so use a humidifier whenever possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.