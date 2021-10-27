NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Halloween is quickly approaching. From pumpkin carvings, candy and costumes, the celebration can be tons of fun.
While many put their best costumes together, the FDA is encouraging people to be safe while creating a spooky look.
“I know that it is just one night, and people think it is not going to be a big deal on your skin, but you don’t want to sacrifice healthier skin even just for one night,” said professional makeup artist Brittany Muse.
Muse, owner of Artofficials Makeup and Photo, said her phone has been ringing off the hook for Halloween looks.
As she prepares her clients for the season, she emphasizes the importance of product safety.
“A lot of people don’t know that a lot of products they are using has certain things they can be allergic to. I would say latex is one of the big ones. They are in adhesives,” said Muse.
To create a fun but safe costume, the FDA has a few tips:
- Wear makeup and hats rather than costume masks that can obscure your vision.
- Test the makeup you plan to use in advance. Put a small amount on the arm of the person who will be wearing it. If a rash, redness, swelling or signs of irritation develop where the makeup was applied, that’s a sign of a possible allergy.
- Vibrantly colored makeup is popular at Halloween. Check the FDA’s list of color additives to see if the colors are FDA approved. If they aren’t approved for their intended use, don’t use them. This is especially important for colored makeup around the eyes.
- Don’t wear decorative (colored) contact lenses that appear to change how your eyes look due to the risk of eye injury unless you have seen an eye care professional for a proper fitting and been given instructions for how to use the lenses.
