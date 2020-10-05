NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President Donald Trump is set to leave the hospital on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 is bringing up a lot of questions about his actual conditions and the treatments he was given while being treated this weekend.

The biggest question is why was the president given a drug that's still experimental?

A doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said beyond being the President of the United States, it comes down to the doctor-patient relationship.

If the doctor thought it would help and President Trump wanted the drug that's still being tested, he could have it.

"We actually will approach the patient and say 'Hey, we have a couple of trials,'" said Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Dr. Todd Rice.

Rice said trials for COVID antibody-based drugs are happening now, largely for the sickest qualified in-hospital patients.

"Obviously, I think they were more inclined to make it available because he's the president than if you or I called about it," said Rice.

President Trump received a similar drug concoction to the drug Vanderbilt is testing that has antibody proteins from plasma. The treatments likely won't be available to everyone for months.

With varying reports on how sick the president is with COVID, many people think an experimental drug should not be advertised yet.

In a tweet, President Trump said, "Don't be afraid of COVID. [The country] has developed really great drugs" to fight the virus.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trump was also given remdesivir to stop the virus from replicating and dexamethasone, a steroid also given to COVID patients who were on oxygen.

Rice suggests the drug combination could mean the president's condition could have been worse than what White House officials reported.

"The remdesivir and dexamethasone are for people who are pretty much in the hospital," said Rice.

Remdesivir and dexamethasone were approved for COVID treatment a while ago.

The experimental antibody treatment Rice said is a version trying to be fast-tracked, but it may not be approved by the FDA by the end of the year.

Remdesivir is a drug that stops COVID from replicating in a person. Vanderbilt helped pass early trials and is now commonly used in COVID-positive hospital patients.

Dexamethasone is a steroid for patients, mostly given to patients who had to be given oxygen to help with inflammation of the lungs.

"I do think it suggests that his doctors were worried enough that he had an inflammatory response to this," said Rice. "They thought the best thing was to give him a medicine to decrease that inflammatory response."

There's a concern that President Trump is leaving the hospital too early.

Rice said that many times with this combination of treatments, patients are allowed to leave after only a few days because home health follow-up has become so much better.