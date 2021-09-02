NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As COVID-19 cases surge again, doctors are reminding people to get their information about the virus and treatment of the virus from medical experts and not the internet.
This comes as comedian Joe Rogan announced Wednesday he had COVID-19 and went on to say he used a bunch of treatment after testing positive that health experts say isn’t approved for COVID and doesn’t work.
Todd Rice, director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, treats people with COVID-19 and said they see people who have used things to treat the virus that they shouldn’t have used, like bleach and Ivermectin. Ivermectin is what Rogan said was one of the several things he used after testing positive for COVID-19.
“We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds, monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin,” Rogan said on an Instagram post on Wednesday to his over 13 million followers. He said that after letting his followers know he tested positive for coronavirus, he isolated from his family and used a plethora of treatment.
“Ivermectin is actually a drug that treats worms. It’s what we use to treat worms, both in animals and a little bit in humans,” Rice said. “It’s been studied in COVID and has been shown to not be beneficial.
“People were hoping it had some antiviral activity but in the studies that looked at it in a randomized way which is a high scientific design, it didn’t actually improve patient symptoms or their outcomes.”
Rice is no stranger to hearing or dealing with people taking wrong and unapproved things to fight COVID-19.
“Zpac is actually an antibiotic to treat upper respiratory infections. It’s been studied in COVID and it doesn’t seem to help a whole lot in COVID,” Rice said. “We’ve even seen people that have tried to inhale bleach because bleach is used to clean the surfaces, if we think there’s a virus on the surface. Unfortunately bleach itself can be toxic to the lungs.”
Doctors said getting information from a medical professional is the best advice.
“So, people take something and if they end up having a mild disease that goes away, they think that whatever I took made that go away instead of the two are kind of unrelated,” Rice said.
Health experts said the best treatment is the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The question one needs to ask themselves is when I encounter the virus for the first time, do I already want, have pre-immune; got my immune resources ready for that exposure or do I go into it with that readiness and that’s where the vaccine comes,” said Dr. Robert Carnahan with the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center. “We have an effective vaccine. It’s a very safe and effective vaccine. I would encourage everyone to go into that first encounter with the delta variant with some on board immunity.”
Rice said there’s a reasonable chance that the monoclonal antibodies that Rogan received is what helped him feel better. Ivermectin is not approved by the FDA for treating or preventing COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.