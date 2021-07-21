NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashville has doubled since the first of the month, Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of Metro’s COVID Task Force, said in a social media post on Wednesday.
Jahangir said there are currently 990 active cases in Davidson County on Wednesday. On July 1, Nashville had 444 cases. A year ago, there were 5,638 active cases in Davidson County.
“We’ve come a long way since then; we can’t go back again,” Jahangir said in the post. “We owe it to those who lost their lives and their loved ones.”
This time last year, #COVID19 cases were on the rise across. In Nashville on 7/21/20 we had 5638 active cases. Today-990. But on July 1 we had 444. We’ve come a long way since then; we can’t go back again. We owe it to those who lost their lives and their loved ones. #vaccines— Alex Jahangir (@alexjahangir) July 21, 2021
Davidson County isn’t the only area in Tennessee reporting a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
The Hamilton County Health Department in Chattanooga said it is monitoring the steady increase in cases in the last four weeks. In the last four weeks, Hamilton County has seen a 218% jump in new COVID-19 cases. More than half of the new cases occurred in people under the age of 30. Hospitalization rates also increased 200% in Hamilton County the past 14 days.
