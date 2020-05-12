FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - With the state and the city now gradually opening, some are blowing the whistle on companies they believe are violating the new guidelines. One business was shamed on social media and News 4 Investigates is answering questions.
The photos show a packed house.
Customers shoulder to shoulder, filling the bar, all while the state is insisting businesses only allow 50 percent capacity inside.
Posters shared the pictures of the Tin Roof 2 in Franklin on social media, one person writing, “People don’t give a f*** about rona.”
Jason Sheer, manager of the Tin Roof 2, agreed to answer questions about it from News4 Investigates.
“Is that what happened over the weekend? Did you have that many people in your facility and were they right up on the bar?” asked News4 Investigates.
“We are meeting all of Governor lee’s guidelines. Our employees are all aware of them. I don’t know when pictures are taken. People can post things whenever they want. I don’t know when the pictures were taken,” said Sheer.
“Do you honestly think that this isn’t accurate? That someone took old photos and posted these?” asked News4 investigates.
“I have no idea. Again, I have no idea,” Sheer said.
Sheer said he did not work on Saturday, and when asked if his staff could confirm that the photos were indeed taken this weekend, he said he did not know.
Sheer’s business is feeling the weight of customers willing to shame businesses, even when counties, such as Williamson, have no enforcement powers of the new guidelines.
Sheer said his personal opinion is that the new guidelines go too far.
“No restrictions should be on businesses. It should be up to every person whether or not they want to enter any business. Having said that, we are not allowed to do that, so therefore, we will not do that,” Sheer said.
Sheer sent News4 Investigates video he took inside Tin Roof 2, showing the bar roped off and signs reading that tables are closed to keep them within 50 percent capacity.
In Nashville, the Metro Health Department reported no new complaints since the guidelines took effect Monday, but they continue to hear complaints of employees in businesses not wearing masks.
“Over the next week we will be ramping up the flow of enforcement,” said Dr. Michael Caldwell, who is the director of the Metro Health Department.
