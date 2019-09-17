A critical medicine some rely on to survive is being recalled.
Dawn Lavender take NATPARA every day. It’s a parathyroid hormone that helps her body absorb calcium.
“I was diagnosed with hyperparathyroidism,” Lavender said.
The mother of five says before she took the medicine she was experiencing tremors, brain fog, fatigue and headaches.
“NATPARA has kind of give my life back to me in a sense,” Lavender said.
Right now, Lavender only has 11 doses left.
“If we stop this my calcium levels will go straight down and it’s called a crash,” Lavender said.
In a letter from the manufacturer Takeda, it says they’re recalling the medicine because small pieces of rubber on the injection device for the medicine could be contaminating it.
Endocrinologist Dr. Matthew Gilbert said patients who take this drug need to talk to their doctor.
“The word ‘terrifying’ is being used by these patients, because they remember what it was like prior to going on this medication,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said stopping the medication could lead to major health complications.
“Their levels often would fluctuate back and forth, sometimes requiring visits to the emergency department when their calcium levels were too low, causing significant symptoms,” Gilbert said.
Lavender said she already heard of people running out and going to the ER.
“This medicine is a lifeline to us,” Lavender said.
Takeda said in a message on its website: “We recognize that the recall has been extremely difficult for our NATPARA patients and their families. Since the recall began on Sept. 5, 2019, our dedicated OnePath team has reached out to the more than 2,000 NATPARA patients in the U.S. with information and support. Our commitment to patients remains our highest priority. We are working urgently with the FDA on a number of potential solutions to bring this critical medicine back to patients as quickly as possible and will continue to keep patients and healthcare providers informed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.