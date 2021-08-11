John Cooper - April 2021

Nashville Mayor John Cooper delivers the State of Metro address on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper said three of the 961 Nashvillians reported to die after contracting COVID-19 had received the vaccination.

Cooper said one of the seven newly reported COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours had received a vaccination.

The mayor said since vaccinations became available to everyone age 55 and over, 106 Nashvillians have died, 97% of those were unvaccinated.

The mayor reported 519 new COVID-19 cases in the county in the past 48 hours along with the seven additional deaths. Cooper reports 54.8% of Nashvillians have now received the vaccine, with the weekly pace up 24%.

 

