NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper said three of the 961 Nashvillians reported to die after contracting COVID-19 had received the vaccination.
Cooper said one of the seven newly reported COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours had received a vaccination.
The mayor said since vaccinations became available to everyone age 55 and over, 106 Nashvillians have died, 97% of those were unvaccinated.
The mayor reported 519 new COVID-19 cases in the county in the past 48 hours along with the seven additional deaths. Cooper reports 54.8% of Nashvillians have now received the vaccine, with the weekly pace up 24%.
