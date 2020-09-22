NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, creating a three-digit number (988) for suicide prevention and mental health crises.
The bill, already approved by the Senate, will now head to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature. The Federal Communications Commission has also approved the measure.
Once signed, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act will designate 988 as the three-digit dialing number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The act establishes rules that all telephone service providers to direct 988 calls to the Lifeline by July 16, 2022.
The legislation will also enable states to provide resources to the mental health crisis line, as well as established specialized services for vulnerable populations, such as LGBTQ youth, minorities, veterans and those in rural areas.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to raise levels of anxiety and severe depression nationwide, today’s announcement to establish a 3-digit dialing code for mental health emergencies and suicide prevention will give our nation much needed tools in the long-haul response of providing access and resources to combat a growing mental health crisis. We applaud House and Senate leadership for their tremendous bipartisan efforts in advancing legislation to ensure 988 is up and running within 2 years. Making this national service a reality will forever transform how consumers access mental health care,” said David C. Guth, Jr., chief executive officer at Centerstone, in a news release.
Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments, was an early supporter for the 988 designation.
Suicide has ranked as the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S. since 2008 and a recent report from the CDC shows the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a substantial increase in mental health challenges, including thoughts of suicide, which were highest among young people aged 18-24, racial minority groups, caregivers, and essential workers. Establishing an easily-remembered three-digit telephone number, similar to 911, will make it easier for Americans in crisis to connect with mental health professionals and access the services they need.
During the transition to 988, those who need mental health help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255.
Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn was a co-sponsor of the Senate bill that was approved by both houses. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-TN, and Rep. David Roe, R-TN, were co-sponsors of the House version of the bill.
