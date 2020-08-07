CELINA, TN (WSMV) - The Cumberland River Hospital announced it was closing effective noon Friday because of "unprecedented circumstances of unexpected non-reimbursements for provided services" and severe staffing shortages, according to a letter sent by the hospital to the Tennessee Department of Health.
"Due to unprecedented circumstances of unexpected non-reimbursements for provided services as well as severe staffing shortages, secondary to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are forced with an ill reality of a temporary hospital closure and placing our license in temporary inactive status," wrote Johnny W. Presley, Owner/CEO of Cumberland River Hospital. "Due to the severity of the current financial burden and inability to continue without reimbursements, we feel this is the best and only way to move forward."
Presley said in the letter that the hospital has been unable to secure financial funding and/or grants from the state and local EMS has been taking a majority of transports to facilities outside Clay County, "which has also contributed to a significant loss of revenue opportunities as well."
"A time frame cannot be adequately assessed for reopening at this time as we are unable to predict when financial funding will be secured and reimbursements collected," wrote Presley. "This is an unexpected and swift turn of events for us, and hopefully a very temporary solution to the issues at hand. If there are any opportunities for the state to provide financial assistance in the form of grants, until further funding becomes available, we would be willing to reassess our ability to stay open during this pandemic."
Cumberland River Hospital closed in 2019 but was able to reopen on April 17 after Presley took ownership.
