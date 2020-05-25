Some churches and other places of worship in Tennessee began in person services on Sunday.
However, churches have changed how they are handling worshipping as people were welcomed back inside the building.
The pastor of the Cathedral of the Incarnation, which is the Cathedral Seat for the Nashville Catholic Diocese, told new4 there will be no hymnals, and everyone must wear a mask for services.
Certain pews have been blocked off for social distancing and priests are adjusting how communion is given out.
Father Ed Steiner cautions parishioners, if they don’t feel safe for in- person services, stay and home.
"If people are still too anxious to come or think its still too dangerous, no argument. Stay home. That's perfectly acceptable and encouraged," Steiner said. I don't want people to come and their anxiety take away from their happiness about coming.
The cathedral also live streams church services.
