NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Christmas Eve is typically one of the biggest days for churches holding services.

Some Tennessee churches are still going through with their plans this year despite seeing some of the worst COVID case numbers in the nation.

Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order said church services are not included in what the governor considers a social gathering. However, since his announcement, some are choosing to change their Christmas Eve service formats.

Brentwood Baptist Church is one of those churches sending an email to its members saying services would be online only until at least Jan. 3.

“Church family, “We are deeply saddened to inform you that all in-person services will be suspended through Sunday, January 3. Based upon Governor Lee’s address to the state (Sunday) night and in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, our church leadership consulted with our Trustees and healthcare professionals to make the difficult decision. We know this is a serious situation that calls for utmost wisdom and discernment, so we will only offer online services for Christmas Even and Sunday morning worship. It is our greatest desire for our church family to remain healthy and well and for others in the greater Middle Tennessee community to make speedy recoveries from COVID-19 as we enter into the new year. “We realize there are a wide range of opinions on this issue, and many will not agree with this decision. Please know this decision was not made lightly and weighs heavily on our hearts. We ask for your patience and extended grace to one another during this difficult time. Let’s be united as a church around our mission, which remains unchanged. “During this season of life, you may be challenged to remember the purpose for our hope. On the night of Jesus’ birth, hope refused to be silenced. Christ was birthed with sounds of joy, and the promised Emmanuel came forth. He was ‘God with us’ then, and His presence remains close to us even now. And similarly to the first Christmas, we choose to celebrate the life of Christ in the most unexpected of places. May our homes be filled with wonder and our hearts stand in awe as we worship the forever King. “We pray peace, comfort, health and wholeness for you and your family. We encourage you to join us online as we celebrate this Christmas season. Thank you for your continued prayers and support, and we will be sending you more updates as they arise.”

Some other churches like The Belonging Co. are still meeting, though saying they would be following safety guidelines like staying at 50% capacity and encouraging mask use.

Some other churches are requiring registration to attend Christmas Eve services in person.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday that he’s confident Nashville and surrounding area churches are setting positive example for everyone to stay safe.

“There’s no reason why a church cannot execute a Christmas Eve service correctly. It may not be the same level of crowds and the same cue, but we’ve been showing people in Nashville can and are doing it,” Cooper said.

Cross Point Church sent a message to members saying services were moving online at least until the end of January amid rising COVID case numbers.

News4 also spoke with Mount Zion Baptist Church which said they have remained online services only for safety and, like many of these churches, invited everyone to attend services online from the safety of people’s homes for Christmas Eve.