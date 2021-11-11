NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 22 million infants around the world didn’t get their first measles vaccine last year due to the pandemic.
Medical experts are encouraging families get their children caught up on routine shots as kids ages 5 to 11 get their COVID-19 vaccine.
So far nearly 1 million kids in the U.S. have received their first COVID-19 shot. Five-year-old Tucker Mangrum from Lebanon said he wanted to get the vaccine to protect himself and others.
“Because I didn’t get sick,” said Tucker.
“We all had COVID last year at Christmas and it kind of messed up our holiday,” Cindy Mangrum said.
She and Lee Mangrum said at the beginning of the pandemic it was hard to take Tucker to the doctor’s office for checkups.
“He missed one appointment because of COVID, but as far as his regular scheduled visits, we managed to make them. We mask up and kept our social distancing,” Lee Mangrum said.
“He had his flu shots, all of his shots last year and his flu shot this year. He’s brave,” Cindy Mangrum said.
Medical experts said missing doctor’s appointments during the pandemic is why 22 million children missed their first measles vaccination in 2020.
“It is really important, and you can see right now with just one year of missed doses, we are seeing an increase in cases coming back. I would say not just MMR, but all childhood vaccinations are very important, and I think that every single parent, if you have any questions, if you have any concerns or if you can’t make it to appointments, call your local pharmacies,” Dr. Hetal Patel of Lebanon Family Pharmacy said.
Lebanon Family Pharmacy is a vaccine for children provider. This means parents can bring their children in to get any vaccine they need for free without waiting in a doctor’s office even if they don’t have health insurance.
“It’s great to have this alternative because you know when kids are missing their appointments, here we are, just walk in, so they don’t need an appointment or anything,” said Patel.
The CDC recommends getting the first MMR does for your child at 1-year-old. The second dose is recommended for kids age 4 to 6 years old.
