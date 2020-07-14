NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Those working on the front lines know first-hand how the COVID-19 pandemic can take a toll on your mind.
There's a new app that has been created to help those medical professionals.
The app is called Heroes Health. The idea came from an emergency room doctor who survived COVID-19.
It's resources like this that are helping the front line heroes get through the pandemic.
The Heroes Health app supports health care workers by helping them keep track of their mental health.
For example, asking health care workers questions like, if the front line worker feels anxious or nervous?
The app makes short mental health assessment each week, giving those health care heroes a summary of their symptoms to help them understand their current mental state and changes over time.
It's something Devin Bunch, a nurse manager in the intensive care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said is very important.
"Putting yourself in a situation where you could potentially be infected," said Bunch. "The nurses that are having to deal with, you know, the changes with childcare, with the school systems. All the things that have kind of really impacted them on a personal level and they're trying to juggle those things and still meet the requirements of having to come into work."
Since Bunch and his team work firsthand with COVID patients, they often lean on each other as support systems.
"Making sure that everyone is getting adequate time away from work and when they are coming in they are able to provide their full energy and focus on patient care," said Bunch.
The app also directs those health care workers to other resources to help them, something Vanderbilt has already been doing.
The app can be downloaded from the app store.
