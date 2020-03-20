NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The American Red Cross has a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak.
More than 4,500 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country amid COVID-19 concerns. That translates to about 150,000 fewer blood donations nationwide.
Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.
Red Cross Regional CEO Joel Sullivan and Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey will be donating blood at the Nashville Blood Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave., at 9:30 a.m.
Workplaces, college campuses and schools are canceling their blood drives as these locations temporarily close and more people are being told to work remotely and practice social distancing.
“We are expecting cancellations to continue to increase,” said Sullivan in a news release. “This is causing much concern for blood collection organizations, like the Red Cross, as well at hospitals across the country.”
The American Red Cross supplies more than 40% of the nation’s blood supply.
Click to find a location to donate blood.
